SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police are investigating after a resident reported a noose, with a harassing note attached to their vehicle.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Carolina Street and said they found the noose, with a harassing racially sensitive note attached to it in their vehicle.
Police said they are not releasing any more information to help preserve their investigation.
