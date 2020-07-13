  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police are investigating after a resident reported a noose, with a harassing note attached to their vehicle.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Carolina Street and said they found the noose, with a harassing racially sensitive note attached to it in their vehicle.

Police said they are not releasing any more information to help preserve their investigation.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply