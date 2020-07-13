PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two women were injured after a shooting in Pontiac according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened Sunday after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Baltimore and Emerson Avenue.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection and when they arrived they found a gray 2007 Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes in it. Deputies say there were multiple shell casings in the street.
A witness reported seeing a female lying in the street before several people helped her into a vehicle which was last seen driving away.
The 18-year-old woman told deputies that she heard gunshots and ran away and felt a pain in her foot. The 20-year-old woman stated that she saw a black truck leaving the scene but could not identify a shooter.
The are both listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.