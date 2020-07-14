Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A top trend in the last day, yep it is back!
Ford is taking aim at Jeep in its new Ford Bronco reveal.
Experts say the truck models similar key Jeep features.
The automaker will start manufacturing three different models for release next year: a 2-door, 4-door and sport version.
The base model Bronco starts at just under $30,000.
Ford moved the unveiling back a few days because the original date fell on OJ Simpson’s birthday.
