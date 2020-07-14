LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order Tuesday which extends the governor’s emergency and disaster declaration until August 11, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
This comes after every region in Michigan saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
“Today, I signed new emergency and disaster declarations using independent sources of statutory authority to continue saving lives and ensure that the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis have the tools they need,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer has told Michiganders to “mask up” and continue to do their part.
“Throughout this crisis, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part, but we must remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones,” said Whitmer. “That means wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and practicing safe physical distancing when going out in public. If we all do our part now, there is a greater chance that schools can resume in-person learning in the fall. Be smart, be safe, and mask up.”
Michigan reported 584 new coronavirus cases and an additional six deaths in the state Tuesday. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 70,306 and more than 6,000 deaths.