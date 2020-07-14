Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A coronavirus outbreak is being traced back to a torch lake party over the Fourth of July weekend.
Anyone who attended the sandbar party is being asked to self quarantine and monitor themselves.
This comes after several attendees tested positive for Covid-19. Antrim County Health Officials say they went public with the health alert, because those who tested positive couldn’t name all of the people who they came in contact with.
