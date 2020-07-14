(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say a crash on I-75 killed a motorcyclist and the suspects fled on foot.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 near 7 Mile Road.
When troopers arrived on the scene they and found an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A Dodge Challenger with heavy front end damage and a severely damaged motorcycle were also located further south of where the victim was located.
Troopers say the Challenger was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it struck the motorcycle. The rider was separated from his motorcycle.
The occupants of the Challenger fled the scene on foot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
