  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, Ron Gardenhire, Zack Godley

The Detroit Tigers have cut ties with Zack Godley, giving the right-hander his unconditional release.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire says the move was made Monday to give the 30-year-old Godley a chance to sign with another team.

LAKELAND, FL – FEBRUARY 20: Zack Godley #60 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during the Tigers’ photo day on February 20, 2020 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Godley is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in five major league seasons.

He signed a minor league contract and had been in Detroit’s player pool for workouts this month at Comerica Park.

Godley won 15 games in 32 starts for Arizona in 2018, but made just nine starts last season for the Diamondbacks. Toronto claimed Godley off waivers in August, and he made six relief appearances for the Blue Jays. He was 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA in 2019.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply