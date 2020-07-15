LIVE AT 3 pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 891 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional four deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 71,197 and 6,085 deaths as of July 15 at 3 p.m.

There have been 53,867 recovered Covid-19 cases in the state as of July 10.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments (3)
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply
  2. Keith Kowalski says:
    June 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?

    Reply
  3. Barbara Helms says:
    July 13, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?

    Reply

Leave a Reply