(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re out of a job due to Covid-19, it might be time to find something new.
That’s the latest message from the white house for the more than 17 million Americans still out of work.
The campaign and website led by Ivanka Trump aims to connect people with other types of work.
It also seeks to train them to learn a new skill during this economic climate.
