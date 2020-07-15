LIVE AT 3 pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    03:37 AMPaid Program
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ivanka trump

(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re out of a job due to Covid-19, it might be time to find something new.

That’s the latest message from the white house for the more than 17 million Americans still out of work.

The campaign and website led by Ivanka Trump aims to connect people with other types of work.

It also seeks to train them to learn a new skill during this economic climate.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply