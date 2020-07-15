LIVE AT 3 pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday there will be overnight and weekend work on I-94.

Beginning Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and again Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-94, Gratiot (Detroit) to 8 Mile, will have one lane open. All entrance ramps onto eastbound I-94 will be closed, except Moross will remain open.

Eastbound I-94, 23 Mile Road to County Line Road: one lane open from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply