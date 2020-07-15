Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday there will be overnight and weekend work on I-94.
Beginning Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and again Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Eastbound I-94, Gratiot (Detroit) to 8 Mile, will have one lane open. All entrance ramps onto eastbound I-94 will be closed, except Moross will remain open.
Eastbound I-94, 23 Mile Road to County Line Road: one lane open from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday.
