LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan and Michigan State University men’s and women’s basketball coaches joined Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist to call on Michiganders to wear a mask while they’re out in public.

The video features MSU football coach Mel Tucker, MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant, U-M football coach Jim Harbaugh, U-M men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard, and U-M women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico.

In the ad, that will air on local television stations across the state, the rival coaches join together to promote the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep Michigan moving forward, not backward.

“It doesn’t matter who you root for or who you vote for, I am encouraging everyone to wear a mask,” said MSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo. “It’s simple, but we all have to commit to it to make it work. This is a decision about the health of each person and the health of our greater community. Wearing a mask will protect you and can help save lives.”

“We are all in this together – as one team, whether that is Maize and Blue or Green and White,” said U-M Men’s Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands are easy steps to help us all succeed. Let’s all do our part to be safe and stay healthy.”

“We are all in this fight together, and one of the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a mask,” said MSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant.“We all want to get back on the court, return to school, and to get back to cheering on our favorite teams, so we all have to do our part. As a parent and a coach, I firmly believe that there is nothing more important than making sure that we keep our kids safe and healthy. We all have to make sure we mask up, Michigan!” “As a parent and a coach, there is nothing more important to me than the health and safety of our children and community,” said University of Michigan Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico. “Whether you live in Ann Arbor, East Lansing or Northern Michigan, we are all on the same team in this fight. Together, we can mask up for Michigan and make a difference.” © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.