(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University announced their fall semester plans Wednesday and like many campuses in the state, things around here will look much different.

Face coverings required at all times while in public spaces, and social distancing signs are placed throughout WSU campus as the school prepares for reopening in the fall.

“We had nine different sub-committees, I looked at different aspects of what its going to take for our campus to re-open,” said Wayne State University President Roy Wilson.

Just weeks away from the fall semester, Wayne State’s president says his committee held out on announcing plans because they wanted to be current on the status of the public health and science behind Covid-19.

That plan includes in-person and online classes.

“20 percent of our class is going to be in-person, nearly 50 percent will be online or remote,” said Wilson.

Wilson also says some classes will be hybrid.

In-coming freshman Alexis Dogan says, she’s excited she’ll be able to experience being inside a college classroom.

“That way my college experience isn’t taken from me like how my high school was, the end of my high school was,” said Dogan.

Dogan, like many students will be living on-campus. Wilson says all residents will be tested for Covid-19 prior to moving-in.They are also required to practice social distancing and wear masks while not in their private rooms.

All students must fill out a daily health screener before coming to campus.

President Wilson will hold an online town hall on Thursday at 3 p.m. for any students with questions.

