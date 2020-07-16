(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old man has been charged after a shooting at Westland Mall.
Gregory Jones has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm in a building, carrying a concealed weapon and seven counts of felony firearm.
It happened just after 5:30 p.m. July 9 when officers responded to a call about shots fired inside the mall.
It’s reported that Jones met with some acquaintances while in a store inside the mall and a discussion escalated into an argument.
Jones allegedly drew a weapon and fired it into the air initially, and then fired the weapon toward the fleeing acquaintances.
Two bystanders immediately outside of the store were hit with shattered storefront glass and Jones fled the scene on foot.
Jones was arraigned at the 18th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 23 at 8:15 a.m. before Judge Mark McConnell.
