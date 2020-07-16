(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened July 12 at approximately 12:06 a.m., at a car wash located in the 14600 block of E. Jefferson.
Police said the suspect broke into the business by cutting the lock and chain off the back door.
Once inside, police said the suspect took tools, an undisclosed amount of money and other items from the location.
The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
If anyone knows this individual or has information contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
