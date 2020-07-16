DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit residents facing evictions in in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic can now sign up to get free legal defense and rental assistance.
With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s moratorium on evictions expiring July 16, Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department, in coordination with the State of Michigan, Southwest Counseling Solutions and the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, will provide $11.5 million to the United Community Housing Coalition’s eviction assistance program for Detroit tenants.
This includes $6.4 million in State Coronavirus Relief Funds, in addition to previously allocated federal CARES Act funding. The eviction defense programs are administered by City partners at the United Community Housing Coalition, MI Legal Services and Lakeshore Legal Aid.
Detroit residents at risk for eviction should go to DetroitEvictionHelp.com or call 866-313-2520 to start the process.
After the intake form is completed, the Eviction Assistance Program will determine which resources are best suited for residents, including legal representation, rental assistance and relocation assistance. Residents that complete the online intake form will receive a response in less than 72 hours.
To be eligible, Detroit residents must meet income guidelines and have a notice to quit or a court order summons, complaint or judgment against them. Renters will qualify based on their current household income and family size.
For more information, visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.