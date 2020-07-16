DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is set to honor the victims of the global pandemic and salute healthcare workers, first responders, other frontline workers and volunteers working around the city in a two-day memorial event.
It is set to take place Aug. 30-31.
The two-day celebration will begin Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. with seven simultaneous memorials co-sponsored and co-planned by City Council members in their districts.
The memorial event will continue Aug. 31 with the Memorial Drive around Belle Isle, with photographs of COVID-19 victims spread out over the island.
More than 1400 Detroiters have died from COVID-19.
Detroit will provide details next week on how families can provide pictures of their loved ones and how individuals can volunteer for the memorial event, according to the city’s director of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship Rochelle Riley.
Mayor Mike Duggan declared Aug. 31 as Detroit Memorial Day to honor those victims.
