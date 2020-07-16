  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) is the largest public transit provider in Michigan that serves the Detroit, surrounding suburbs and neighboring cities, including Highland Park and Hamtramck.

DDOT released a Rider Alert announcing how the transit provider is staying committed to rigorous bus sanitizing practices.

Here’s how DDOT is ensuring rider health and safety:

  • Buses will be cleaned at the beginning and end of the line each time the bus completes a trip.
  • Free rides will be provided to prevent passengers from using the farebox.
  • DDOT will allow entry and exit from the rear doors of the bus only with the exception of all ADA passengers.
  • DDOT is prohibiting seating immediately behind the driver.
  • DDOT is providing driver masks, gloves and sanitary wipes.
  • Free surgical masks will be provided to passengers while supplies last.

For more information, visit here.

