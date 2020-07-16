(CBS DETROIT) – The statewide moratorium to stop evictions during the Covid-19 crisis expired Thursday. But, Mayor Mike Duggan says there is help for renters facing eviction in Detroit.

“We’re really pleased that another six million dollars in tenant assistance has been added to the funds, bringing $11 million,” said Duggan.

The mayor says starting Thursday Detroiters at risk for eviction can start the process to receive help. After applying, the Eviction Assistance Program will determine what resources will best suit the resident. The opinions include: rental and relocation assistance as well legal representation.

“We do not want folks displaced in their homes if there’s any way that we can help it,” said Duggan.

Detroit residents must meet income guidelines and have a court order summons notice to quit or judgment against them to be eligible to receive assistance.

Renters will qualify based on their current family size and household income.

“The state funding, that’s for people who are up to 100 percent AMI for a family of four, that’s around $70,000, the city of Detroit funding is a HUD funding so there’s a 80 percent AMI cap,” said Director Of Housing and Revitalization Donald Rencher.

The city encourages anyone facing eviction to reach out for assistance, via phone or online.

Once the online intake is received a residents will receive a response in less than 72 hours.

Detroit residents at risk for eviction should go to DetroitEvictionHelp.com or call 866-313-2520.

