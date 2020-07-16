  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The names of police officers who are unable to testify in court will be released by Wayne County’s Prosecutor.

Kym Worthy says she plans on releasing an updated list every quarter with the names of officers who were found guilty of being untruthful.

This includes 43 Wayne County Police departments and the sheriff’s office.

The decision comes amid recent police brutality protests.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply