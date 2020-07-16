DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.

It happened July 6 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in 6200 block of Warren.

Four men were traveling westbound when their vehicle was struck by the driver of a white Ford Explorer.

The Ford Explorer then drove ahead and pulled to the side of the road. Police say three armed suspects exited the Ford Explorer, approached the men in the vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking a 19-year old and a 20-year old. The two other victims in the vehicle were reportedly unharmed.

The three suspects returned to their Ford Explorer and fled westbound on Warren.

The men were transported to a local hospital by medics, where the 19-year-old later died. The 20-year-old is listed in temporary serious condition.

Here’s a description of the three suspects:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, dark complexion and short hair. He was wearing a gray Nike shirt with black pants and light colored Nike shoes.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, light complexion, with a possible tattoo on his left arm. He was wearing a black Nike shirt with red pants and dark colored shoes.

Suspect No. 3: Black male, with short hair and facial hair. He was wearing a white Nike shirt and blue shorts.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a 2002-2004 White Ford Explorer, with a rust stain on top of the roof.

If anyone has seen this vehicle or has any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

