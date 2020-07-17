CBS Detroit – There is no other treat that satisfies like ice cream, whether its a sunday, float, milkshake or just a bowl of the cold and creamy stuff by itself. In all it’s flavors, concoctions, and forms, ice cream loved the world over. Sunday, July 19th is National Ice Cream Day, where we get to give honor to and share our favorite dessert with others.

Some say ice cream goes as far back to the Tang Dynasty around 697 AD, where people would freeze dairy with salt and ice. While not the kind of ice cream you would see today, the Italians credit Antonio Latini in 1642 he created a milk sorbet. In the early United States, Quakers brought their ice cream knowledge with them. Opening ice cream parlors in New York and other cities when we still paid taxes to King George.

Our founding fathers enjoyed ice cream too, Ben Franklin, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson enjoyed the sweet treat as well. One of the oldest recipes from Jefferson comes from the Library of Congress for his old fashioned vanilla recipe.

In 1832, Augustus Jackson, an African American confectioner is credited for creating multiple ice cream recipes and streamlined techniques to make it. In the 1820s, Jackson worked as a cook at the White House for President James Monroe. There he started his path in crafting ice cream. He left the White House, and returned back to Philidelphia going into business as a caterer and confectioner. Where he honed his craft and developed a breakthrough way of making ice cream. Selling it to street vendors and ice cream parlors. While they call him the father of ice cream, he cannot be credited for inventing it. However, the popularity of his ice cream made him one of the richest in Philidelphia at the time.

National Ice Cream Month was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, and National Ice Cream Day was established as the third Sunday in July. What better thing to do on a hot Sunday than to enjoy a cold sunday?

In Honor Of National Ice Cream Day This Sunday, Many Are Rolling Out The Deals:

On national ice cream day (July 19th only), Baskin Robbins is offering a free scoop with any Door Dash order over $15 with promo code: BASKINSCOOP.

The Ice Cream Shop with multiple locations around Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor is offering free delivery from July 17 – 19 with the promo code: ICECREAM5OFF. With these participating stores:

CVS

Walgreens

The Convenience Store

7-Eleven

Wawa

Casey’s

Hasty Market

Circle K

Everyday Essentials Corner Store

GetGo

Speedway

Market On Demand

Royal Farms

Holiday Stationstore

Fast Mart

ExtraMile

Fresh Thyme

Smart & Final

Local Businesses To Check Out on National Ice Cream Day

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Taylor is offering if you join their Premier Rewards Program, they’ll give you a free Pizookie… a deep dish inspired cookie.

Burger King is offering $1 mini shakes for a limited time.

Cold Stone Creamery is offering BOGO deals for My Cold Stone Club members. Applies to shakes, smoothies, and frappes.

Dairy Queen is offering $1 off any sized dipped cone, including cotton candy or classic chocolate-dipped cones. Offer good thru July 19th. See store for details as they say.

Sonic drive-ins are offering to people who download their app a one-time – half-price Blast or Lemonberry Slush Float for $2.99.

Washtenaw Dairy has been in business for 86 years. They are preparing for National Ice Cream Day by preparing donuts, which are hot sellers, and will be open offering all of their ice cream and dairy products. They have also partnered with Ann Arbor public schools in giving recent graduates free certificates for ice cream.

Zingerman’s Creamery in Ann Arbor will be open selling their ice cream treats.

Guernsey Ice Cream Shop in Northville will have its scoop shop open and will be open for carryout. Check out their newly remodeled store that gives homage to their history and why they have become a Metro Detroit destination.

Ray’s Ice Cream in on Coolidge in Royal Oak has been making its ice cream locally for generations, and you can find their flavors in area grocery stores as well! This weekend they are featuring $5 milkshakes with any flavor you wish!

Browndog Creamery with a restaurant in Northville is a micro creamery offering many unique flavors like green tea, honey, peach-lavender, lemon ricotta, PB&J, just to name a few.

Dairy Twist Cafe on 2660 Benstein Rd, Walled Lake MI has been voted one of Oakland County’s best ice cream shops. It’s not uncommon on a summer night to see cars lined up twice around their building for their very large scoops.

Kilwins on Main Street in Plymouth is a popular place ice cream, hand-made fudge, and other made in Michigan hand-crafted treats.

La Michoacana on 4336 Vernor Hwy in Detroit’s Mexican Town offers a unique spin on ice cream with an authentic Mexican flair. They have Mexican fruit paleta’s (popsicles) with flavors like strawberries and cream, De Leche, Coco Coconut, rice pudding, and more. As well as unique ice cream flavors and regular water-based popsicles with unique fruit flavors.

While there are plenty of others around we couldn’t get too, there are certainly other places to check out too. So why not beat the heat and share this National Ice Cream day with someone special!

