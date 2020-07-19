Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the pandemic continues and we all try to find a way to co-exist with it and live our lives safely, Metro Detroit’s cultural jewels are in the same boat as they slowly reopen to the public.

Patricia Mooradian of The Henry Ford, Christian Greer of Michigan Science Center, Ron Kagan of the Detroit Zoo, and Elliott Broom of the Detroit Institute of Arts, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and discussed nuances of opening up again for visitors.

Mooradian talked about the impact of the pandemic and how they have adjusted as both Greenfield Village and Henry Ford Museum are open for guests.

Mooradian talked about the much anticipated. Marvel Exhibit: Universe of Super Heroes – which finally opened this week after being cancelled earlier this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. It features more than 300 artifacts.

Christian Greer talked about the Michigan Science Center which just reopened. He discussed how they have modified the center to help make it safe for visitors and employees alike.

The Michigan Science Center offers a fascinating look at science and things like NASA which has delighted children of all ages and their families. The center has exhibits, lab activities and moe. Greer added they have been offering more online educational programs during this time , including daily science experiments children can watch on their website.

Ron Kagan talked about changes implemented at the Detroit Zoo. They are limiting how many visitors are allowed in and Kagan reinforced the need for everyone to wear face masks.

Elliott Broom also discussed how the DIA has adjusted and adopted measures such as one way traffic inside their exhibits to help people maintain social distance.

Broom also discussed some new exhibits coming up.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62