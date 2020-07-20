LUDINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after an employee told management he had Covid-19.
According to a manager, the busboy wanted a day off and lied.
David Hritco, manager at Timbers Seafood and Steakhouse in Ludington says it was heartbreaking.
“I worried about my staff. I worried about well now do I have COVID?” said Hritco.
After the virus claim, the restaurant was forced to close on Friday and Saturday and cancel a wedding rehearsal party, according to Hritco who said it is the restaurant’s “second busiest weekend of the year.”
Hritco told 9&10news the busboy confessed and apologized Saturday evening and now it’s a police matter.
