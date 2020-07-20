Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a quadruple shooting at a local restaurant left three dead and one man critically injured.
It happened at Eagle’s Coney Island and a person of interest was taken into police custody Monday morning.
The motive for the shooting is still unknown but police believe the incident is not random.
This is an ongoing investigation and surveillance video from inside the restaurant is being reviewed by officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide at 313-596-2260, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
