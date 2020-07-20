Michigan's 2020 State Fair Will Be Virtual This SummerThe 2020 virtual Michigan State Fair aims to creatively capture the essence of a traditional fair through this new medium.

Police: Detroit Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critical; Person Of Interest In CustodyDetroit police say a quadruple shooting at a local restaurant left three dead and one man critically injured.

Police Seek Suspect Involved In Shooting On Detroit's West SideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.

Michigan Matters: Detroit's Cultural Institutions Roll Out The Welcome MatPatricia Mooradian of The Henry Ford, Christian Greer of Michigan Science Center, Ron Kagan of the Detroit Zoo, and Elliott Broom of the Detroit Institute of Arts, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and discussed nuances of opening up again for visitors.

UofM Now Requiring Everyone to Wear a Mask On Its CampusesWith the University of Michigan starting fall classes soon, the university has taken steps to protect its staff, students, and campus. One of those changes is beginning immediately will require all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear a mask on all campus grounds and campus locations.

Local Places To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day This SundayThere is no other treat that satisfies like ice cream, whether its a sunday, float, milkshake, or just a bowl of the cold and creamy stuff by itself. In all it's flavors, concoctions, and forms, ice cream loved the world over. Sunday, July 19th is National Ice Cream Day, where we get to give honor to and share our favorite dessert with others.