DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened July 19 at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the 19100 block of Evergreen.
Police say 63-year-old Ronald Uriel and a 47-year-old woman were involved in an altercation.
A 58-year-old man intervened and the Uriel left the location.
A short time later, police say Uriel returned, produced a weapon and pointed it at the victim. During a struggle for the weapon, Uriel shot the 58-year-old man then fled the location in a blue Chevy Malibu.
According to police, it has a side trim hanging from the vehicle and an “82nd Airborne” bumper sticker on the rear of the vehicle.
The 58-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.
If anyone knows this individual, or has information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
