DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a 25-year-old woman is in stable condition after a shooting Monday night.
It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 14400 block of Troester Street.
According to police, the woman was standing in front of the location talking to someone when an unknown person in a black sedan drove by and fired shots, striking her.
She was transported to a local hospital for her injury.
There’s no word on the description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
