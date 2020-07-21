  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a 25-year-old woman is in stable condition after a shooting Monday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 14400 block of Troester Street.

According to police, the woman was standing in front of the location talking to someone when an unknown person in a black sedan drove by and fired shots, striking her.

She was transported to a local hospital for her injury.

There’s no word on the description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

