By Bria Brown
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 573 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional nine deaths Tuesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 74,725 and 6,135 deaths as of July 21 at 3 p.m.

The deaths announced today includes four deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 55,162 recovered Covid-19 cases in the state as of July 17.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

Comments (3)
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply
  2. Keith Kowalski says:
    June 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?

    Reply
  3. Barbara Helms says:
    July 13, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?

    Reply

