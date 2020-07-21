DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a critical hit and run.
It happened on the city’s west side on March 1 at 1:15 a.m. on West McNichols and Stahelin.
Police say a woman was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by an SUV.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling westbound on West McNichols.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Here’s the suspect’s description: a Black man, light complexion, black track jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, tan pants and tan boots.
The man was driving a large black SUV with chrome trim with front driver side damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.