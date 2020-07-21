(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump is weighing sending more federal law enforcement to cities like Detroit to help keep the protests under control.

Since President Trump’s statement Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Police Chief have issued responses.

Whitmer stated it is disturbing that Trump is “choosing to spread hateful rhetoric and attempting to suppress the voices of those he doesn’t agree with.”

“(Monday), President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into many cities, including Detroit. Frankly, he doesn’t know the first thing about Detroit. If he did, he’d know Detroiters gathered to peacefully protest the systemic racism that Black Americans face every day,” stated Whitmer.

The governor added if Trump wants to help Michiganders, “he can start by picking up the phone and telling Mitch McConnell to pass the HEROES Act, so we can provide immediate relief to Michigan’s families, schools, and small businesses.”

Mayor Duggan and Chief Craig released a joint statement Tuesday:

“Neither the City of Detroit nor the Detroit Police Department has had any contact from any representative of the federal government about any plans to sends DHS officers to Detroit. There could be no possible justification for such an action. The Detroit Police Department has had the support of the Detroit community in making sure our city did not have a single store looted or a single fire started during the protests.

Unlike nearly every other major city in the country, the Detroit Police Department never requested assistance from the National Guard – we handled our issues as a community. We definitely have no need for any federal presence being sent in now.”

Portland, Oregon has been the center of massive protests over the past week. Oregon’s Attorney General is suing Federal Agencies for helping incite the violence.

Federal officials are being criticized for grabbing protesters and putting them into unmarked vans.

Trump also mentioned sending federal law enforcement to other cities which include Baltimore, Chicago, New York, Oakland and Philadelphia.

