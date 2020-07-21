(CBS DETROIT) – Detroiters will get a first look at the documentary “Good Trouble” based on the life and civil rights efforts of the late John Lewis.

The viewing will take place on Aug. 6 in the parking lot of the Detroit Association of Black Organizations Sheffield Center.

Congressman John Lewis is being remembered as the “conscience of congress” after fighting for decades against racial inequality and injustice.

The legendary civil rights activist died Friday at the age of 80 following a long battle with cancer.

Lewis served Georgia’s 5th Congressional District since he was elected to congress in 1986.

In 1965, Lewis led a historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama sparking the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

He was brutally beaten by police at the protest on Edmund Pettus Bridge, known as Bloody Sunday.

Lewis recalled getting into “good trouble” in the CBS series “Note To Self” reading a letter he wrote to his younger self back in 2017. In 2011, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his courage and commitment to justice.

Online screenings of “Good Trouble” will also be available through Aug. 7.

During the first week of August, in-person tickets will be available. To purchase virtual seats visit here.

