By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A former Kalamazoo football player and Marine is being honored as a hometown hero for helping save a baby thrown from a balcony.

The action caught on camera two weeks ago, shows 28-year-old Phillip Blanks safely catching the baby.

The baby’s mother threw him from the balcony to save him from a fire which she later died in.

Blanks says he was in the right place at the right time.

A scholarship was created in Blanks’ honor, which two of them will be awarded to graduating seniors.

