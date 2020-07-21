Filed Under:Bob Quinn, Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia, matthew stafford

DETROIT LIONS (3-12-1)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball toward the endzone in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CAMP SITE: Allen Park, Michigan

LAST YEAR: Lost last nine games and 12 of 13 to close the season with Detroit’s worst record in a decade. Late in the season, general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia were told they would get another chance to lead the franchise in 2020 when contending for playoffs would be an expectation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions watches the video board while standing next to Jeff Driskel #2 during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: CBs Jeff Okudah, Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts, LBs Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland, S Duron Harmon, DTs Danny Shelton, and Nick Williams, DE Julian Okwara, RB D’Andre Swift, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OGs Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg, WR Geronimo Allison and QB Chase Daniel.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: CB Darius Slay, OG Graham Glasgow, LB Devon Kennard, OT Rick Wagner, DT Damon Harrison, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Tavon Wilson, P Sam Martin.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 18: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a win over the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Carolina 20-19. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Okudah lost opportunity during offseason to learn what it is like to play CB in NFL from Trufant, who started each of 97 games he played for Atlanta. Lions will lean on Okudah, No. 3 overall pick, and have to hope he can overcome pandemic-related obstacles that took away chances to learn from veterans and coaches on the field.

CAMP NEEDS: Keep QB Matthew Stafford healthy. Lions found out how much they rely on No. 1 pick from 2009 when he missed the last eight games of last season. That led to offense struggling and team collapsing. Stafford’s backups are Daniel, who has 2-3 record since making NFL debut in 2010, and David Blough, who was 0-5 for Lions as an undrafted rookie last year.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions speaks with Jeff Driskel #2 during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

EXPECTATIONS: If Lions can keep Stafford on the field, .500 record realistic. If they have to put Daniel or Blough under center, likely means another woeful season and would probably cost Quinn and Patricia their jobs.

