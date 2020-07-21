Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning contracting crews will be closing Long Lake Road under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck.
The work will require closing both directions of Long Lake Road starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday and ending by 9 a.m. Thursday.
During the closure, posted detours for Long Lake Road include Livernois, Big Beaver and Crooks roads.
MODT says after the deck pour work is completed, Long Lake Road will reopen to a single lane in each direction.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.