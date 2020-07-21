DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured a 28-year-old Southfield man.
It happened early Tuesday morning at 3:45 a.m. where it was originally reported that the man was traveling southbound on the Lodge near the MLK exit.
Police no say the incident happened on MLK Boulevard near I-96.
A dark colored vehicle reportedly pulled up and a back seat passenger sitting on the driver’s side fired two shots striking the Southfield man in the elbow.
Police say the man then drove to the 3300 block of Vinewood where police and medics were called. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Third Precinct at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.