WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The body of a woman who was badly burned has been identified by police.
The White Lake Township Police Department says the body has been identified as 33-year-old Susie Zhao from Waterford Township.
Police say the body was discovered July 13 at 8:05 a.m. at a state land parking area on Maceday Lake Road and Cross Road.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who may have seen Zhao between July 11-13 or has any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Lt. Christopher Hild at 248-698-4404 ext. 2381
