With nearly four in 10 Americans experiencing significant stress due to COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos.
In order to determine where Americans cope best with their stress, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key metrics. The data set ranges from how vulnerable the state is to COVID-19 to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates.
Stress Levels in Detroit (1=Most Stressed; 91=Avg.):
- 27th – Traffic Congestion
- 1st – Poverty Rate
- 2nd – Divorce Rate
- 95th – Job Security
- 1st – % of Adults with Inadequate Sleep
- 82nd – WalletHub “States with the Most Vulnerable Populations to Coronavirus” Score
- 24th – WalletHub “States with the Biggest Health Improvements During COVID-19” Score
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-stressed-cities/22759/
