DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged after allegedly shooting four men, killing three of them inside a Coney Island restaurant on the city’s west side.
Mickey Dane Douglas has been charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
The shooting happened Sunday around 11 p.m. at A Eagle’s Coney Island located on Dexter Avenue.
Douglas is accused in the fatal shootings Sunday night of 34-year-old Brian Jackson, 24-year-old Carnell Watts and 20-year-old Courtney Willis who are all from Detroit.
He is also charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man from Detroit.
Police have not released a motive for the shootings.
RELATED LINK: Violent Weekend In Detroit: 33 Shot, 7 Killed
Douglas, who was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday morning, is expected to appear in court on Aug. 5.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.