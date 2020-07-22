Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old man was found shot inside a Jeep Cherokee Wednesday morning.
It happened at 3:20 a.m. in the 15700 block of Dexter where police say during the incident, the vehicle also struck a home. No was injured inside.
The man was pronounced dead on at the scene.
There’s no word on a suspect and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
