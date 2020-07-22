  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old man was found shot inside a Jeep Cherokee Wednesday morning.

It happened at 3:20 a.m. in the 15700 block of Dexter where police say during the incident, the vehicle also struck a home. No was injured inside.

The man was pronounced dead on at the scene.

There’s no word on a suspect and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply