(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police released this video of two suspects in a triple shooting on the city’s west side.
The incident happened Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. at a BP gas station on the 24700 block of West 7 Mile Road.
A verbal altercation started between both parties, when one of the men began to shoot inside of the victim’s vehicle. Both men left the scene in a silver Kia mini van. Three victims were treated at a local hospital.
