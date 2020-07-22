(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says he’s looking forward to debating his Republican opponent, John James.
This comes after James challenges him to four televised debates.
It's time to stand before the people of the state of MI and let them decide who they want leading them to the future. Sen. @GaryPeters, I challenge you to 4 debates. Stand up next to me, live, in person, on camera and measure your record of “results” against mine. #MichiganFirst pic.twitter.com/U89ACNIRR1
— John James (@JohnJamesMI) July 21, 2020
Peters then responded on Twitter after he heard about the proposal.
Just heard that my opponent wants to debate — @JohnJamesMI, I’m looking forward to it.
In the meantime join us: https://t.co/JbabUfJeUj
— Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) July 21, 2020
Michigan’s Secretary of State says absent voter ballot returns are already topping the 2016 election numbers. Over 1.8 million ballots have been requested and over 600,000 have been returned.
