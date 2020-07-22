  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says he’s looking forward to debating his Republican opponent, John James.

This comes after James challenges him to four televised debates.

Peters then responded on Twitter after he heard about the proposal.

Michigan’s Secretary of State says absent voter ballot returns are already topping the 2016 election numbers. Over 1.8 million ballots have been requested and over 600,000 have been returned.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply