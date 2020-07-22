DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old man is listed in stable condition after being shot in a Detroit drive-thru Wednesday just before 4 a.m.
It happened in the 9900 block of Gratiot where the 30-year old male victim was in the drive-thru line when he got into a verbal altercation with the suspect.
Police say the altercation escalated into the suspect retrieving a weapon from his vehicle and shooting the 30-year-old man.
Here’s the suspect’s description: a Black man, 250 pounds, dark complexion, wearing white t-shirt, yellow Monte Carlo and armed.
The 30-year-old man drove himself home where police and medics were called. He was later transported to a local hospital for his injury.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
