(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, contract crews will be demolishing the Orchard Avenue pedestrian bridge over I-75 in Hazel Park and performing road work this weekend.
This will require closing northbound and southbound I-75 between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Both directions of I-75 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 27.
During this closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via westbound 8 Mile Road, northbound Woodward Avenue, and eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.
All northbound entrance ramps to I-75 from Davison Freeway to Adams Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via westbound Square Lake Road, southbound M-1, and eastbound M-102 back to southbound I-75. All entrance ramps to southbound I-75 from M-59 to Nine Mile Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
I-75 ramps that are already closed due to the current construction configuration will remain closed after the freeway reopens.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.