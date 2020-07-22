DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred on the city’s southwest side.
Police say it happened May 15 at 10:30 p.m. in the area of Linsdale and Military.
It’s reported a 46-year-old man was driving a silver moped traveling southbound on Military. Video footage captured a dark color Dodge Charger or Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Linsdale before colliding with the 46-year-old man at the intersection.
According to police, the driver of the dark colored vehicle failed to stop, continuing to travel westbound on Linsdale before turning northbound on Carbondale.
The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
