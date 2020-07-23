AF Group Contributes $50,000 to COVID-19 ReliefThe donation will assist individuals and families in the mid-Michigan region who are struggling with basic needs as a result of COVID-19.

Scammers Are Taking Advantage of People Through Square's Cash AppSquare's Cash App is a popular service for private people to send funds to each other, but scammers have found a way to get other's hard-earned cash.

NAMI Members Donate 325,000 Hot Dogs to Foodbanks for National Hot Dog DayThe meat industry donations will help many families who struggle to make ends meet.

Pro Golfer Allyson Geer-Park to Host Pathway Staffing Swing for a Cure Golf ClassicA portion of this year's proceeds will benefit Families Against Narcotics, Hope Not Handcuffs, a Macomb County based program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, and family members affected by addiction.

Wrongly Convicted Lose Key Case In Bid For More MoneyPeople who are compensated by the state for being wrongly convicted aren't entitled to collect money for time spent in custody before trial, the Michigan Supreme Court said Thursday.

10-Year-Old Shot, Killed In 1 Of Several Shootings In WarrenWarren Police Department Commissioner Bill Dwyer says a 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed the child, turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon, and is facing possible homicide charges. He says neither the victim or suspect lived in the apartment complex.