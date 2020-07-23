Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be online only when classes resume at the end of August.
If coronavirus conditions improve, the district will open classrooms to more than 18,000 students, according to MLive.
The district is offering three online options which would include grades 6-12 completing assignments at their own pace and teachers would provide feedback.
Board members had no objections to the district’s plan Wednesday night, but a formal vote is scheduled for next week.
Students in the district would be provided an iPad or a Chromebook.
