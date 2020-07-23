Comments (3)
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 699 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Thursday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 75,947 and 6,148 deaths as of July 23 at 3 p.m.
The deaths announced today includes 6 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
There have been 55,162 recovered Covid-19 cases in the state as of July 17.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?