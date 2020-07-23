Covid-19 Antibody Test: Kalamazoo Biotech Company Working With WMU To Build Test KitsIONTOX is working with Western Michigan University's school of medicine to test the product, using clinical samples from Covid-19 positive patients.

10-Year-Old Shot, Killed In 1 Of Several Shootings In WarrenWarren Police Department Commissioner Bill Dwyer says a 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed the child, turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon, and is facing possible homicide charges. He says neither the victim or suspect lived in the apartment complex.

Another Study Finds Hydroxychloroquine Does Not Help Covid-19 PatientsMore evidence is emerging to underscore that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine does not help Covid-19 patients.

Detroit City Council Approves Proposal N For Nov. 3 Ballot: Here's What To KnowDetroit residents will get a chance to consider Proposal N for Neighborhoods on the Nov. 3 ballot after being approved by the Detroit City Council July 21.

AG's Office: Michigan’s Lawsuit Against Opioid Distributors ContinuesAttorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit in December against Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Walgreens for their lack of oversight of the distribution and sale of opioid products.

White House Sending Federal Agents To Detroit Amid Protests, ViolenceThe White House says it’s sending more federal agents to cities due to violence, including Detroit.