DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A double shooting in Detroit left one man dead and another injured at a gas station according to police.
It took place Wednesday just before 10:30 in the area of East 7 Mile and Hayes Street.
Police say the occupant(s) inside a silver Ford Taurus were involved in a shoot-out with occupant(s) inside a black Ford Fusion, which resulted in two people being shot.
The victims were standing near the vehicles at the time of the shooting.
Both were transported to a local hospital where police say the a 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and the second victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to the body. The second victim was listed in stable condition.
According to officers, prior to the shooting both groups had a verbal altercation with one another.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
