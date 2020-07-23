(CBS DETROIT) – As many people head back to work volunteerism is starting to drop.
The reduced assistance puts thousands of seniors and food insecure families are at risk.
Focus Hope is now asking for your help to package and deliver 42,000 food boxes every month.
The organization serves Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and parts of Lapeer counties.
Organizers say since the pandemic hit more households are in need of supplemental nutrition causing an even greater need for volunteers.
“So for volunteers to actually come, pack food boxes and make deliveries is huge. It is needless to say an essential service. Otherwise, our seniors will be at a loss,” said Focus Hope Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Richard Mazyck.
if you would like to sign up to volunteer visit here.
