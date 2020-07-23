Pro Golfer Allyson Geer-Park to Host Pathway Staffing Swing for a Cure Golf ClassicA portion of this year's proceeds will benefit Families Against Narcotics, Hope Not Handcuffs, a Macomb County based program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, and family members affected by addiction.

Lansing Lugnuts Extends Offer To Toronto Blue Jays To Play In Lansing"Now batting for Toronto, number 27, Vladimir Guerrero Jr." could be a sound heard over the PA at Cooley Law Stadium in Lansing.

Cleveland Indians To Meet With Native American Leaders On Possible Name Change"Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality, I support their interest in using their platform to unite our city and our nation through their actions."

Bowyer Heads To Kansas Speedway AloneThis is typically one of the busiest weeks of the year for Clint Bowyer, who grew up in the small southeast Kansas town of Emporia and began his racing career on the dirt surface of Lakeside Speedway just outside Kansas City.