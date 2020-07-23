DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 67-year-old woman was killed after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.
It happened Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Radnor.
The woman was was found inside the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
Witnesses say gunshots were heard and the suspect was seen leaving the location in a pickup truck. The pickup truck traveled south on Radnor, then west on Minerva according to witnesses.
Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The possible suspect was described as an unknown man between 50 to 60-years-old, wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
